TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District eighth graders are getting a first-hand look at some of the options available to them as they prepare for high school.

The Temple High School’s career days has eighth graders from all three of the district’s middle schools touring the Career and Technical Education Center during the event. Nearly 600 eighth graders are expected to participate over the three days of tours during the program.

The district says that each day will start with a brief introduction to Temple High School and the CTE department, with a presentation from Charley Ayres from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. Students will then break into small groups to tour the center and hear directly from Temple High School student ambassadors about the possibilities ahead of them.

The student ambassadors will give brief introductions to each program to groups as they rotate through the facilities. The current high schoolers will share experiences about their time in CTE and answer questions from the eighth graders. The students also have an opportunity to educate the eighth graders on the potential to earn certifications during their high school years to jump start the job search process for in-demand careers.

Temple High School CTE offers career courses across 13 different career clusters. Students can also earn dual credit or professional certifications through the department.

Students from Lamar Middle School toured on Wednesday. Travis Science Academy is touring on Thursday, and Bonham Middle School will close out the week on Friday. The event should last from 9:00 a.m. until 12:05 p.m. each day.