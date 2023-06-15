TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 compensation guide during an annual budget workshop on Wednesday.

The district says the approval of the compensation guide was delayed after the Texas state legislature closed the 88th regular session without passing an increase in student revenue or teacher/staff compensation. The current called special session also does not include teacher/staff compensation as a Governor’s priority, and is expected to run well into June – past the time the district needs to approve compensation for the upcoming budget.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says the approved compensation guide provides a minimum three percent pay raise for all employees. If additional legislative revenue comes, and permits, those pay raises may increase beyond three percent.