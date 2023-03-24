TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Have you ever considered a job as a teacher? The Temple Independent School District can help!

A Teacher Job Fair will be held this Saturday at Temple High School, located at 415 North 31st Street, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The district is looking to hire teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says it is hiring teachers at all levels, and all of its campuses will be represented at the job fair. Temple ISD offers a starting salary of $52,500, plus competitive employee benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas.

There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all Temple ISD campuses are Title I. The district also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district and campuses and mentoring for all new teachers.

Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and/or ACP letters of eligibility. For more information, you can see current job openings and register for the job fair at: Temple ISD Job Fair • Temple Independent School District HR (tisdhr.org).

Although this job fair is strictly for teachers, the district is also hiring in other departments. To find out more information or apply for those job openings, you can visit Temple – TalentEd Hire (tedk12.com).