TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Temple Independent School District can help!

The district will be hosting a Teacher Job Fair on Thursday at the Temple ISD Administration Building – located at 401 Santa Fe Way, from 4:00 p.m – 5:30 p.m. The district is looking to hire teachers to start working for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is hiring teachers at all levels, and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the event. Temple ISD offers a starting salary of $52,500, plus competitive employee benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas.

There are also student loan forgiveness opportunities since all Temple ISD campuses are Title I. The district also provides growth opportunities (both instructional and professional), a collaborative environment throughout the district, and campuses and mentoring for all new teachers.

To learn more, you can see current job openings and register for the job fair at Temple – Temple ISD Teacher Job Fair – July 21, 2022 (tedk12.com).

Although the July job fair is strictly for teachers, the district is also hiring paraprofessionals and support staff and has openings in maintenance, transportation and school nutrition, as well. To find out more information or apply for those job openings, you can visit Temple – TalentEd Hire (tedk12.com).