TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple JROTC high school students honored community veterans by performing a Pass-In-Review.

Student officers followed orders from their command and held a presentation of arms.

Vietnam War Veteran Barry Terpening says he is happy to see the next generation lead the way, especially through these heightened political times.

“Well, it’s important for me to honor them while they honor me, and we’ve got the younger people that are coming in with the world and the conditions and the things that are going on today. I’m glad that we have people coming along that are going to be able to carry the flag,” says Terpening.

The Temple High School band performed the National Anthem, America the beautiful, and the military staple students marched along to, The Pass-In-Review.

Student Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and Squadron Commander Mason Mills is a proud member of the JROTC, as he comes from a military family.

“To pay tribute and honor those people that have fought and served for our country, it’s just an amazing thing just to be blessed to do it. I wouldn’t give it up for the world to be able to say thank you to these people,” declares Mills.

He explains this presentation serves to honor the different distinguished veterans in attendance.

“The entire male side of my family has had a military background and so this is, it feels like home when you get to honor those people,” says Mills.

