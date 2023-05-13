TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – This week, Temple ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a land purchase of over 20 acres in southeast Temple.

A demographic report published a month ago shows that Temple is growing specifically in the southeast quadrant.

Developers are planning on building 750 residential lots which is the equivalent to roughly 380 new students. However, that doesn’t include all of the additional land that is up for sale in the area.

The district has decided to plan for the growth and build an additional elementary school.

“The next step after the land purchase is to secure a professional service architect. And we want to do that most likely this summer. And if we can if the board is able to identify and select an architect, then the architect will start working on a site plan,” says Dr. Bobby Ott.

The district expects the new elementary school to open in 2027. Ott emphasizes, “we did not purchase this property out of a bond. We purchased it out of our general fund, our fund balance.”

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott believes that the economic development, the district’s success as well as proximity to major cities like Dallas and Austin are all reasons why people are moving to the area.