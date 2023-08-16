TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Independent School District will be providing free meals again to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says it will continue its policy to serve meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. All campuses will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023-2024 school years to provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This means no families will have to apply for meal programs, and this helps reduce the burden on both families and school administrators to ensure students receive meals during the school year.

With Temple ISD operating under the CEP this year, the district says all students will be offered one breakfast and one lunch at no cost each school day. Additional meals and items will need to be purchased using the funds on the student’s account or by paying at the point of sale.