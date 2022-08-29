TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bobby Ott is one of five public school administrators selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award.

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Bobby Ott has served as superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018, where he serves nearly 8,500 students across 15 campuses.

Over his 24-year career as an education leader, Ott has worked in military, rural, urban, suburban, and fast-growth districts. His previous positions include assistant and deputy superintendent within the school districts of Temple, Copperas Cove, and Killeen.

He also served as an executive leader for both the Texas Education Agency and The University of Texas at Austin.

As Superintendent in Temple ISD, the district has seen progress in closing student achievement gaps, particularly at the elementary level and among students receiving special education services as well as English language learners.

He holds a doctorate in school administration from The University of Texas at Austin and completed both his master’s and undergraduate degree from Angelo State University.

In selecting Ott as a state finalist, the committee highlighted his commitment to an excellent relationship with his school board, fostered by retreats and shared learning experiences. They also commended his approach to personalizing learning for Temple ISD students and creating a culture of caring and celebration among the district’s teachers.

