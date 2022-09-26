Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bobby Ott of Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

This happened last weekend in a special presentation at the annual convention, which was hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Ott was one of five finalists selected by a TASB committee composed of school board members. The candidates from 20 regions were evaluated on their work in improving student outcomes, developing a strong team, advocacy, and ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership. Ott was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year last month – where the region comprises 77 school districts in twelve area counties.

The Central Texas native has served as superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018, and as an educator for 24 years – demonstrating leadership in military, rural, urban, suburban and fast-growth districts. His previous positions include assistant and deputy superintendent in the Temple, Copperas Cove and Killeen Independent School Districts. He also served as an executive leader for both the Texas Education Agency and The University of Texas.

“Dr. Ott is an excellent representation of the leadership it takes to sustain a positive impact on students through focused and creative systems that align with student needs and staff support,” Executive Director of Education Service Center Region 12 Dr. Jerry Maze said. “He and his team are to be praised for their unwavering commitment to their students, staff, and the education profession!”

“Anyone who has ever received this award should know that it has very little to do with the superintendent and a lot to do with the place you serve, and for me, that’s Temple, Texas,” said Ott. This place is just special, and I love everything about it. As I stated during the interview process, all I try to do every day when I arrive to work is show people locally and across the state all the reasons why I love our children, staff, families, and this community. In my mind, this award belongs to the place God has put me and the people I serve.”

It was noted that the district of 8,472 students has not experienced the teacher shortage that has plagued the profession.

Under Ott’s leadership and support, the district has seen gains in closing student achievement gaps. The performance gap for kindergarten to 1st-grade Hispanic and 1st- to 2nd-grade African American students has decreased by 50 percent due to a continued focus on screening and intervention. The latest data also shows academic growth in reading in several student groups, including those receiving special education services and English-learning students.