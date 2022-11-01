TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott has been nominated for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.

“I’m truly honored and grateful to be nominated for that by the Texas Association of School Administrators,” he told FOX 44 News.

Ott took over as superintendent of Temple ISD in 2018 from the assistant superintendent position.

He says due to the diversity of experience he has had at his previous districts, it has helped prepare him for his current role.

“I think all those different experiences, they throw different pitches your way,” he said. “And so it’s just I think, giving me a comprehensive approach to leading and to understanding education in different ways.”

FOX 44 News asked Dr. Ott what makes him different from other superintendents and he said that was one of his questions during the state award process.

“I think it’s really more about the match, myself and temple, and I think that is a separator,” he said. “I think the the business community that we have here is a separate or the partnerships, the type of students that we serve. I really focus on how I serve and not what we do as a superintendent.”

He says his favorite aspect of being the superintendent is spotlighting the students and staff of temple schools and getting to be a part of the community events, whether that be sports, concerts, or theatrical shows.

He ended with this message to the Temple ISD community.

“We do not believe in being complacent,” he said. “We are always looking to improve. And as we go through this kind of restoration process of getting back to normal, you can bet that we’re going to continue looking on how we can excel in everything we do and look for other opportunities moving forward.”

The winner of the National Superintendent of the Year award will be announced in February of 2023.