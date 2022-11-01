Temple (FOX 44) — Dr. Bobby Ott, the Superintendent for Temple ISD, is the Texas Nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.

The Texas Association of School Administrators named him as the nominee on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, , Dr. Ott became the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the year.

In January, a panel of judges from across the U.S. will select four finalists to be interviewed. The 2023 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced, and the state nominees honored, at AASA’s National Conference on Education, February 16-18, 2023, in San Antonio.

Dr. Ott has served as the Temple ISD Superintendent since 2018. Temple ISD serves roughly 8,600 students.