TEMPLE / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was honored Wednesday in both chambers of the Texas State Legislature at Austin’s State Capitol.

Ott was first recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives. District 55 Representative Hugh Shine honored Ott with House Resolution 9. The resolution recognized Ott for his Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) State Superintendent of the Year honor. Ott was also named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year, and was the Texas nominee for National Superintendent of the Year.

(Courtesy: Temple ISD)

(Courtesy: Temple ISD)

Ott was then honored on the floor of the Texas Senate. Senator Pete Flores, who represents District 24, which includes Temple ISD, recognized Ott with Senate Resolution 147. This resolution also highlighted many of the same accomplishments mentioned in the House Resolution.