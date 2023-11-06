TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott and Temple High School senior Makale Edwards will both be recognized by the Friends of Texas Public Schools (FOTPS) during its 2023 Friend of the Year Awards Dinner this Wednesday!

According to the district, this event will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium in Waco. This will be the 19th annual FOTPS Friends of the Year awards dinner. The organization will also recognize its 2023 Friend of the Year and 2023 Founders Distinguished Service Award winners.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott. (Courtesy: Temple ISD)

The district says Ott will be honored as one of three FOTPS Ambassadors of the Year at the dinner. These awards were created by FOTPS to shine a light on outstanding, inspiring educators who understand how vital it is to organizational success to improve the public’s perceptions of their public schools by telling their stories, celebrating their achievements, lifting the spirits of fellow educators, and making sure communities know their children and tax dollars are in good hands.

Ott was also named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). He will be honored alongside Terrell ISD Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock and Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy.

Temple High School senior Makale Edwards. (Courtesy: Temple ISD)

The district says Edwards will be presented with a $2,500 scholarship during the dinner, after he was selected as an FOTPS scholarship winner. Edwards’ nomination included a two and a half minute, self-created video touching on the importance of public education and its impact on his life.

Edwards was able to reference his high school and middle school experience, and also highlight some of the educators who have touched his life. Edwards is the head drum major for the Temple High School Wildcat Band, and is also a member of the award-winning Temple Highlighters Jazz Band.

The district says Edwards is planning to attend U.T.-Tyler to major in accounting and finance, and minor in music – or possibly pursue a double major. Edwards also plays in the Jazz Ensemble at Temple College, and is active with One Word Ministry.