TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District will be adding full-time, armed security officers at eight of its campuses for the upcoming school year.

The distirct says the Board of Trustees approved the additions at its monthly meeting on Monday, July 10. The Board approved a recommendation to contract with American Paratus to add the security officers at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Cater Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary, Western Hills Elementary and Fred W. Edwards Academy.

The district will continue to employ seven school resource officers (SROs) assigned to Temple High School, Wheatley Alternative Education Center, Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Jefferson Elementary and Thornton Elementary.

With the hiring of the additional armed security officers, the district will have full-time, armed security officers at every campus in the district starting with the 2023-2024 school year. Temple ISD will also continue to employ non-commissioned security officers at all secondary campuses.

The district is collaborating with the Temple Police Department and Chief Shawn Reynolds on implementation, and to ensure that the new security officers will be integrated into the district’s overall safety and security plans.