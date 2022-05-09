

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District voters gave their support to the district’s $164.8 million bond project on Saturday.

Unofficial results showed more than 4,200 Temple ISD voters casting ballots in the election. The proposal is projected to pass with more than 55 percent of the vote in favor of the proposition as Temple ISD would pass its first bond package since 2015.

The projects included in the bond package address four main areas of need – keep up with growth, increase safety and security, address aging facilities, and expand student programs. The most significant project is the construction of a new elementary school (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant of the district, where the City of Temple is experiencing rapid growth.