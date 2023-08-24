TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District says its Bilingual Education Department is serving a larger population and is achieving greater results.

The department had a chance to highlight its growth and success during a presentation to the Temple ISD Board of Trustees during its monthly meeting on August 14. The program served 1,294 students during the 2022-2023 school year, which is an increase of 11.7 percent year-to-year over the 2021-2022 enrollment numbers. Students in the Bilingual/ESL department account for 11.2 percent of the total Temple ISD population.

The district says that the goal of the bilingual program is for students to use their primary language as a resource while acquiring full proficiency in English. Temple ISD’s graduation rate for Emergent Bilingual students was 88 percent in 2022-2023. This represents an increase from the 82 percent rate in 2021-2022, and this figure also tops the state average of 80 percent.

The district’s middle schools and high school combined to finish above the state average in 14 categories on the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) during the last school year. Temple ISD educators also earned eleven ESL teacher certifications in 2022-2023 to mark the fifth consecutive year the district reached double figures in this category. The department is also focusing on helping students exit the program through improved performance on TELPAS to help open up more CTE and extracurricular opportunities for Emergent Bilingual students.

The district says several initiatives were credited for the growth in numbers and achievement within the department. Bilingual/ESL made a big push for English language development in middle school and high school, and hosted TELPAS bootcamps to help generate excitement and awareness of TELPAS. The department also partnered with Temple College for Family Night to raise awareness of GED, ESL and citizenship classes and to highlight career pathways, which continued education and workplace literacy and also highlight Temple ISD services and programs.

The district also had five educators honored by ESC Region 12 for their work with bilingual students and programs in 2022-2023. Thornton Elementary Principal Michelle Rhodes, Edwards Academy ESL Teacher Barbara Yanez-Smith, THS Emergent Bilingual Aide Laura Lujan, THS ESL Paraprofessional Olga Quinones and Bonham MS ESL Paraprofessional Rosalva Munoz were all recognized by Region 12.