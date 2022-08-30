Temple (FOX 44) — Temple ISD announced Tuesday that Dr. Bobby Ott has been named a finalist for the Texas Superintendent of the Year. He was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in July.

The Texas Association of School Boards included Dr. Ott as one of five finalists. They are picked from 20 regions across the state.

School board members pick candidates based on their work in improving student outcomes, developing a strong team, advocacy, and ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership.

Dr. Ott has been the superintendent for Temple ISD since 2018. He has worked as an educator for more than two decades.

The other finalists are:

Jenny McGown, Klein ISD, Region 4

Thurston Lamb, Henderson ISD, Region 7

Doug Killian, Pflugerville ISD, Region 13

Scott Muri, Ector County, Region 18

Those named as state finalists will advance to the next stage of the Superintendent of the Year competition, which will take place at the Texas Association of School Administrators Convention, which will be in San Antonio between Sept. 23-25. The winner will be named on Saturday, Sept. 24th.