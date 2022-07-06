AUSTIN / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gov. Greg Abbott has made nine appointments to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. One of these people comes from Central Texas.

Additionally, the Governor has named Vicki Hollub as Chair. The corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

Vicki Hollub of Galveston has served on the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors since April 2019, and previously served as Vice Chair. She is President and CEO of Occidental, an international oil and gas exploration and production company which is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies based on equity market capitalization. She joined Occidental’s Board of Directors in 2015 and has been with Occidental for over 35 years. She has extensive operations and leadership experience, and most recently was President and COO, overseeing oil and gas, chemical, and midstream operations. Hollub serves on the boards of Lockheed Martin and the American Petroleum Institute. She is Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Oil and Gas Community and a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative. Additionally, she is the former Chair of the Bear Bryant Awards Campaign for the American Heart Association. Hollub received a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering from the University of Alabama. She was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Engineering 2016 Class of Distinguished Engineering Fellows.

Arun Agarwal of Dallas is the CEO of Nextt and has business interests in textiles, cotton trading, and real estate. He is Chair of the India American CEO Council and President of the Dallas Parks & Recreation Board. Additionally, he is a board member of the U.S. India Friendship Council, Executive Board UT Dallas, Texas Tech Innovation HUB at Research Park, Big Brothers Big Sisters International, and MD Anderson Board of Visitors. He is also a volunteer for CHETNA and the Living Dreams Foundation. Agarwal received a Master’s in Business Administration from IMT – Ghaziabad, a Master’s in Computer Information Systems from Southern New Hampshire University, and an Advanced Certificate in International Business from Harvard University.

Adrian Cannady of Temple is President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. He is a member and Treasurer of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the International Economic Development Council. Additionally, he is a member and former Chairman of Team Texas. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army. Cannady received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences and a Master of Science in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston – Victoria and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.

David Deanda, Jr. of Mission is President and Director of Lonestar National Bank. Deanda’s career spans over 38 years. He has spent the past 28 years as an instrumental component in Lone Star National Bank’s transformation into one of the largest independent banks in the state of Texas with over $3.06 billion in total assets and 35 full-service banking centers across the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors of Lone Star National Bank, Deanda is a member of the Board of Managers of Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. He also actively serves the community as a member of the Board of Directors of the Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunity and Scholarships (VAMOS) and Chairman of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority. He is a member of the Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Texas A&M University Kingsville Foundation Board of Trustees, the Board of the Bauer College of Business for the University of Houston, the Minority Depository Institutions Advisory Council, and the Dallas Fed Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. Deanda received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Katie Farmer of Fort Worth is President and CEO of BNSF Railway, the largest Class I railroad in the U.S. She has been with BNSF for 30 years and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, where she oversaw the entire Operations organization. She is a member of the Association of American Railroads Board of Directors, former President of the National Freight Transportation Association, and former Chair of the Intermodal Association of North America. She is a member of the Texas Christian University (TCU) Board of Trustees and the Jewel Charity Ball. She is also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Fort Worth and the National Charity League and a former member of the Cook Children’s Health Foundation Board of Trustees and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Executive Committee. Farmer received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from TCU.

Frederick “Rick” Francis of El Paso is the Executive Chairman for WestStar. He is a member of the Borderplex Alliance, Texas Business Leadership Council, and Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank-Dallas. He is Chair of the Medical Center of the Americas Board of Directors, board member of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Electric, President of the Pioneer Association of El Paso, and a member of the Hospitals of Providence Advisory Board. He is a former Regent for the Texas Tech University System, serving from 2003-2019, and former Chairman of the Executive Committee for the Texas Hospital Trustees. He is former President of Area 5 (Rocky Mountain States) Boy Scouts of America, the Young Presidents Organization, the Yucca Council Boy Scouts of America, the Sunturians, and Crime Stoppers of El Paso. He is also a former board member of Western Refining, Inc. He has been active with the Business Advisory Council at the El Paso Community College, the Rotary Club of El Paso, the Better Business Bureau, and the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce. Francis received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Mauricio Gutierrez of Houston is President and CEO of NRG Energy, Inc., and previously held the positions of Chief Operating Officer for five years and Executive Vice President of commercial operations, overseeing all commodities trading. Additionally, he held several senior positions at energy merchant Dynegy and consulting firm DTP in Mexico City. He is Chairman of Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL), board member of the Business Roundtable, and former Chairman of Electric Power Supply Association. Additionally, he is a board member of Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose and former board member of FIRST Global. Gutierrez received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Panamericana, a Master of Science in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines, and a Master of Science in Petroleum Economics from the French Petroleum Institute.

George “Trey” Henderson, III of Lufkin is manager and owner of Henderson Community Ltd. Previously, he served as Vice President of the Lufkin Division of Overseas Hardwood Company and President and Vice President of Angelina Hardwood Sales Company for over 30 years. He is a board member of the 12th Man Foundation and a former board member of Governor Perry’s Task Force on Evacuation, Angelina College Board of Trustees, Texas Ethics Commission, and the Parks and Wildlife Commission Private Land Advisory Board. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Texas A&M University.

Peter J. Holt of San Antonio is CEO and General Manager of HOLT CAT. Holt is the Managing Partner of Spurs Sports and Entertainment and a partner at the venture capital firm Ironspring based in Austin. He is a board member of the University of the Incarnate Word, SA Ready to Work, and Chair of the Early Matters Advisory Board of San Antonio. He serves on the Executive Committee of the United Way of San Antonio and the Executive Committee of the Texas Wildlife Association. Holt also recently joined the Alamo Trust Inc. Board of Directors. Holt received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.

Eduardo Margain of Austin is Founder and CEO of Pixiu Investments and Co-Founder of Major League Soccer Club Austin FC. From Monterrey, Mexico, Margain previously represented Microsoft in Mexico and built a career there as a successful technology investor. Since making Austin his home over 12 years ago, Eduardo’s firm has acquired landmark real estate, such as the Driskill Hotel and the Scarbrough and Littlefield Buildings. Pixiu also developed Q2 Stadium and St. David’s Performance Center as an ownership partner of Austin FC. Pixiu has also sponsored private equity investments in Easy Tiger Bake Shop and Beer Gardens, SocialSuite Inc., and Tiff’s Treats, among others. Margain serves as President of the Greater Austin Crime Commission, as a board member of the 4ATX Foundation, and as a member of the Austin Council on Foreign Affairs. Margain received a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Information Systems from Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico.