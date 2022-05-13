Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – An investigation into distribution of meth in the Temple area that developed back in April has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

After warrants were obtained, Jeremy Matthew Garza was arrested by Temple officers and booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on a felony hold.

During their investigation, police had obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of John Paul Jones Drive.

They entered the home Thursday morning at 11:12 a.m. and during the search found a quantity of methamphetamine in a metal box, in a plastic baggie and on a metal spoon.

They also recovered related items including digital scales, smoking bongs, a marijuana pipe, meth pipe and syringe needles.

Following the search, Garza was taken to the Bell County Jail.