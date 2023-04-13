Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 36-year-old man is facing aggravated sexual assault charges, and his wife is being charged with trying to help him get away.

Mark Edward Hauersperger and his wife, 25-year-old Megan Hauersperger, were arrested at their home on Wednesday.

Temple Police report the warrant they attempted to serve on Thursday in the 1600 block of East Downs Avenue was connected to an incident reported on September 24, 2022 – when officers were dispatched to a location on East Avenue A in reference to the sexual assault. An underage girl made an outcry and spoke to officers about being sexually assaulted when she was nine-to-ten years old.

Police said that after they obtained a warrant following their investigation, they went to the home on East Downs Avenue to make the arrest – when Megan answered the door and said her husband was not home. However, officers noticed Mark looking out the back door and took him into custody.

Megan Hauersperger.

Mark was booked into the Bell County Jail and remained there Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault – a first-degree felony. Megan was booked into the jail on a charge of hindering apprehension – a third-degree felony.