Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in June.

Temple Police served an warrant for Semaji Inseferi Warren, Jr. at 1:26 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Calhoun Avenue, then actually found him at the corner of 13th Street and Barton Avenue. He was taken to the Bell County Jail without incident.

The warrant stemmed from an incident June 23, during which Warren was accused of having sex with his roommate’s cousin – who was 15 years old at the time.

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, with police then taking the information obtained to have the arrest warrant issued.

Warren remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon, with bond not having yet been set.