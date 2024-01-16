Troy, Tx (FOX 44) – A 24-year-old Temple man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child after an outcry was made to the mother of the victim.

An arrest affidavit naming Kesean Demond Bowens as a suspect in the case stated that a Bell County Sheriff’s Department investigator was assigned to the case in September 2023, after the mother of the underage girl called to report the incidents.

The affidavit stated that the child told her mother the incidents occurred on multiple occasions, between July and September 2023, at a residence in Troy and once at an apartment in Temple.

During the investigation, a forensic interview was conducted at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. As the investigation was completed, a warrant was obtained and Bowens was arrested. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, his bond had not been set.