Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police reported breaking up a disturbance between a 23-year-old man and a group of people when they responded to a call of a sexual assault on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived in the 4900 block of Midway Drive about 10:20 a.m., they found Brandon Andrew Kelley arguing with a group of people – and immediately placed him in the back of a patrol car to separate him from the others.

As they gathered information, they were told the brother of the victim walked into a room and found the victim and the suspect both partially undressed.

The 15-year-old victim said she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was a relative, since she was twelve years old. She said this happened at three locations – including the 3800 block of Camelot Lane and the 3600 block of Banda Lane.

After gathering information, Kelley was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail – where he remained on Tuesday on a charge of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.