Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man has been arrested in connection with the reported sexual assault of a teen that the victim’s parent said occurred in October.

Temple Police arrested Kailib Rudiger Vaughn on a warrant obtained in the case late Monday in the 1200 block of Lonesome Oak Drive. Police said the warrant was obtained following an investigation which started on October 12 – when a woman reported her 17-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted the day before.

The victim said she was visiting two male co-workers at an apartment on Antelope Trail when she was assaulted. Vaughn was booked into the Bell County Jail early Tuesday morning.