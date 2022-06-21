Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at $125,000 after his neighbors told police he threatened to kill them.

Jose Thomas Guerra was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the 100 block of South 21st Street Friday night around 9:12 p.m. in reference to a man outside in his front yard threatening his neighbors.

The caller told the operator the man had a handgun. Police were told he pointed it at his neighbors while threatening to kill them.

When police arrived, Guerra was inside his home – but came out when they called to him and he was quickly detained. While police were securing the scene, they reported finding an unspecified amount of marijuana inside of the home.

Guerra was taken to the Bell County Jail, and later formally charged.