Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Department of Public Safety investigators have arrested a 48-year-old Temple man after Internet forensic work traced child porn images to an IP address associated with him.

Christopher Wagoner was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon following an investigation starting in June 2022. An arrest affidavit stated that at that time, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images depicting child pornography were uploaded by an IP address in Temple.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to Google to trace the e-mail address – later obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Temple. A laptop was recovered, with the affidavit stating that 977 images of underage children involved in sexual activity were on it.

A warrant for Wagoner’s arrest was obtained in December, and he was arrested this week on charges of possession of child pornography.