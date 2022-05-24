Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Temple man is being held on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Zachary Dylan Esparza. A Temple PD spokesperson said in the course of an investigation, an arrest warrant for Esparza was served in the 4800 block of Deep Drive on Monday.

The investigation started after an outcry was made in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in September 2021 involving a child under the age of 17.

Esparza remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.