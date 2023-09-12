Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with his bond set at $200,000 in connection with at the Friday violent abduction of a woman.

A Temple Police spokesperson said the investigation started when officers were called to a convenience store in the 2900 block of South General Bruce Drive about 6:00 a.m. Friday. The store clerk had called 911 regarding a disturbance in the store.

On their arrival they met with the female victim who told officers a man she knew had assaulted her. She said she had been walking down the street when a man she had a previous relationship with had come up behind her, pushed her and told her to get into his truck. She said she was pushed by her arm, pulled by her hair and threatened with a knife. She told she was driven to the man’s house where he told her he intended to have sex with her.

The victim delayed things saying she wanted cigarettes, so the man drove her to the convenience store on General Bruce Drive. Once inside the store, she refused to leave with him with the man chasing her around the store until the store employee told him to stop and called 911. At that time the man fled in a black truck.

The victim gave police an identity of the suspect as being John Richard Yates, Jr. Police obtained and arrest warrant and were able to locate him Sunday at a residence in the 1300 block of South 43rd Street. He was served the warrant and booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first degree felony.