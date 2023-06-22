Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 46-year-old Temple man on charges of intoxication manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Margaret Flood, who was killed in a February 4 traffic crash.

Flood was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Upshaw Avenue in Temple. A Ford Raptor collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer, with the driver of the Trailblazer trapped in her vehicle and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Raptor was identified as Jose Ramon Solis, of Temple, who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Witnesses told police the Raptor hit the Trailblazer at high speed as the Trailblazer was stopped at a stop sign.

An arrest affidavit stated that an officer interviewed Solis at the hospital, where a warrant was served for his blood. The affidavit stated that after being advised of his rights, Solis agreed to talk with the officer. He admitted to consuming several beers, and was on his way home. The officer noted that he was driving in the opposite direction of his home. After being medically cleared, Solis was transported to the Bell County Jail.

The affidavit stated officers at the crash scene interviewed three witnesses. One advised he saw the Raptor shortly before the crash coming out of the grass from Lamar Middle School at a high rate of speed and pulling in front of him. The affidavit quoted him as saying the Raptor swerved back and forth across two lanes, jumped curbs and medians, hit a sign on one median, ran through a red light, then collided with the Trailblazer. The affidavit also stated emergency medical service personnel advised they could detect the smell of alcohol coming from Solis.