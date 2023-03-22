Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Temple man was killed Tuesday night when his pickup went off a road and crashed in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the driver was identified as Gabriel Torres, of Temple. Police were notified of the crash on FM-2410 and Rummel Road at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was going east on FM-2410, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup left the road and struck a cement culvert near Rummer Road – eventually stopping in a grassy area.

The accident remained under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.