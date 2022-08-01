Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for 30-year-old Justin Glen Boswell – the man arrested in Milam County in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Temple.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When officers arrived, they found Mays injured.

A police spokesperson said when first responders first got to the scene, they found Mays bleeding profusely – but he was able to tell the civilians who were providing medical treatment before first responders got there that he picked up a hitchhiker who had stabbed him and took his white extended cab pickup.

He told them he picked the man up at the Taco Bell on South 31st Street, then was stabbed and left bleeding in the 2600 block of South MLK. Mays later died.

Rockdale Police and Milam County deputies found the truck near the east city limits of Rockdale on Friday morning. Boswell was then identified as a suspect, with warrants issued for his arrest. He was found and arrested, then taken to the Bell County Jail on Saturday.

Jail records show Boswell has his home town listed as Pedmont, Alabama. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said they found no outstanding warrants for Boswell elsewhere.