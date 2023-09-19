Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 29-year-old man arrested in Dallas in connection with murder in a Temple motel has been brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Yeison Bejarno-Berrios had been found with the help of several law enforcement agencies after he was identified as a suspect in the death of 28-year-old Yessica Diaz-Pineda, of Temple.

On September 10, Temple PD officers conducted a welfare check at the Economy Inn, located in the 200 block of W Avenue G, and found the female victim deceased. Police said hotel video showed the victim and a man check in on September 9. The video showed no one else enter the room.

An intense multi-law enforcement agency manhunt ensued. The investigation revealed the

suspect was a 29-year-old Colombian National, who was believed to be attempting to flee the country through the Austin, and later Dallas Airports.

The Temple Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Belton Police Department, Texas Rangers, Austin and Dallas Police, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team (ERO), who conducted surveillance and took the suspect into custody. Temple Detectives then went to Dallas to conduct a thorough interview with the suspect, who was later charged.

Bejarno-Berrios remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday morning, and is charged with assault causes bodily injury and murder. He was also listed as having an immigration hold. His total bond was set at $1,005,000.