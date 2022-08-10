TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Due to material shortages and utility conflicts, Kegley Road in Temple will now reopen in January 2023. Corporate Way has reopened.

The City of Temple says drivers should use caution while traveling in these areas, and should pay attention to all traffic control devices.

The City announced in September 2021 that long-term closures for Kegley Road and Corporate Way were underway as part of continued investments into improving infrastructure.

Corporate Way, located between Old Howard Road and McLane Parkway, was closed as part of the ongoing Outer Loop project. The road was expected to remain closed through March 2022, before reopening in August 2022.

The City says the Outer Loop is a multi-phase project which will connect to Interstate 35 in North and South Temple. With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways.

Crews also closed a portion of Kegley Road – from just south of the West Adams Avenue intersection to south of Blue Star Boulevard. Access to Wildflower Lane will remain through the SW H.K. Dodgen Loop.

This is the second phase of the larger Kegley Road reconstruction project, which will widen the roadway to three lanes with a sidewalk and improved drainage. This phase is expected to last about eleven months. Drivers should use caution while traveling in these areas.