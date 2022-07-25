TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple says a portion of Birdcreek Drive, between Las Cienega Boulevar and Brooklawn Drive, will close on Monday.

The City says this closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, and is related to the ongoing Birdcreek interceptor sanitary sewer project.

Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to all businesses and residents. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

If you have any questions or concerns about this project, you can call the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.