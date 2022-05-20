Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report arresting an 18-year-old man on charges of mail theft after finding him outside a local business early Thursday morning.

A Temple PD spokesperson said around 12:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Marlandwood Road for a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they said they found Diery Santiago-Maroquin with several pieces of mail in his hands and vest pockets.

The mail was identified as having come from the Atrium Coffee Company at this location. Police also recovered a checkbook belonging to the business.

Santiago-Maroquin was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail without incident.