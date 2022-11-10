TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into an incident from last summer.

Police say that at approximately 8:59 a.m. on June 15, 2022, an officer attempted to arrest Anthony Turner, who was walking on the interstate. Multiple officers and agencies responded to the area, attempting to slow and stop traffic on the interstate.

The initial contact with Turner started at approximately 7:57 a.m. – when officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious subject. During this encounter and a short separation of the officer and Turner, it was discovered there was an active warrant for Turner’s arrest.

During the second contact, Turner resisted arrest and evaded the officer on foot. At approximately 8:44 a.m., Turner was seen walking northbound on the southbound side of Interstate 35, along the shoulder of the inside center divider.

A Temple Police officer left their vehicle at approximately 8:59 a.m., on the opposite (northbound) side of the interstate, directing but not discharging their taser towards Turner. At this time, Turner started moving west, entering the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle.

The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and started performing CPR on Turner. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Because Turner was not under arrest or under the physical control or restraint of a police officer at the time of his death, the incident is not an in-custody death – as defined by Texas law. To ensure the Department understood the events and circumstances which occurred during this dispatched call for service, Police Chief Shawn Reynolds requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety work the traffic accident while the Texas Rangers, in partnership with the Temple Police Department, investigated the interaction between police officers and Turner.

The investigation revealed that Turner was staying with the party which made the original call for service. The caller told the investigator that Turner was supposed to get up and go to work on the morning of the accident, but was acting strangely – walking around the backyard and appeared to have been up all night.

When the caller went to leave the residence and take Turner to work, they discovered he already left the residence. The caller stated that she then locked the doors and ensured the house was secure – with younger teenagers inside the home. The caller stated that she did not want Turner in the residence because he was acting strangely. When the caller received a phone call from the children at the residence, she called 9-1-1 to ensure that Turner knew he could no longer be at the residence at that time.

Temple Police said on Thursday, November 10 that upon a thorough review of the incident, the following has been determined:

The Texas Rangers found no criminal actions on the part of the Temple Police officers involved in the incident.

The Temple Police Department conducted an internal administrative review of the incident and determined that there were no violations of law or policy by any officers involved in the incident, as well.

The death investigation was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for administrative review. Their review also concluded that there were no criminal violations on the part of the Temple Police officers.

The officer(s) acted in accordance with Temple Police Department policy and procedures and did not violate any local, state or federal laws. The Department’s administrative investigation has been closed.

There will be no modifications or changes to Department policy resulting this review.

The Department met with Turner’s family twice – once at the onset of the investigation process and again on November 3, 2022, to discuss the results of the various investigations. At the request of the family, the Department’s investigation of this incident will remain closed. No further information will be released.