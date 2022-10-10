TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound.

Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.

The woman has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

﻿Officers have the male suspect in custody.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.