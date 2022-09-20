TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

A person of interest in this stabbing incident is in custody.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.