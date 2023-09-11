Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Detectives are in Dallas to question a man accused of killing a woman at a local hotel.

Police say the man and woman checked into the Economy Inn on Avenue G September 9th. Officers performed a welfare check the next day and found the woman dead. Officers say video from the hotel shows no one else entered their room.

During a multi-law enforcement agency investigation and manhunt, detectives determined the 29-year-old Columbian National suspect tried to leave the United States through Austin and Dallas airports.

Temple Police worked with Belton Police, Texas Rangers, Austin & Dallas Police, ICE, TSA, and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team members to take the suspect into custody.

At this time, investigators are not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.