TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Four in close proximity shootings in Temple over the weekend have police investigating if they are related and who is responsible.

Temple Deputy Chief Jeff Clark says the shell casings left in the driveway helps in finding answers.

“Once [shell casings] run through the national data base, it will at least give us some indication if those particular weapons have been used in any of our other shootings or in any other crimes,” Clark said.



Today, Temple Police circled the area where the shootings took place to identify new witnesses or speak with business and home owners close by to obtain camera footage.



The first shooting occurred Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. in the morning when someone shot at a vehicle, causing it to crash and catch fire.



The second around 2:20 a.m. in the morning in the 900 block of East Ave B where a home was targeted.

The third third took place 20 minutes later in the 400 block of East Zenith Ave.

With the fourth shooting in the 500 block of North 6th Street around 2:53 a.m. in the morning.



“We have had a few shootings here in the past six months where we have had one, two, or three back to back in a particular evening,” Clark said. “I don’t really recall us having four, so that is a much higher number than what we typically experience.”



Chief Clark says there are no deaths or life threatening injures related to the shootings.



The two people in the car crash where injured but it was not related to gun shot wounds.



“This appears that it was some sort of altercation between two different groups of people that occurred earlier in the night,” Clark said.

If you have any additional information that will help solve this case, you are encouraged to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or Temple PD at 254-298-5500.



