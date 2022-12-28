Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police are asking for the help of the public in identifying and tracking down burglars who hit multiple Temple businesses the week before Christmas.

Police say in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18 burglars struck Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop, El Puerto De Jalisco, Tapas Tapas and Los Tres Margueyes.

The same suspects are believed to be responsible for all of the burglaries.

Temple Police say three masked individuals were observed approaching the locations driving a dark colored Honda Accord with a sun roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crimetstoppers at 254-526-8477 or go here where you may provide information anonymously.