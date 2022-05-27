TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is lending a hand to the Uvalde community.

The Temple Police Department received a request for assistance on Thursday from the Uvalde Police Department through the Texas Police Chiefs Association. A Temple Police Deputy Chief traveled to Uvalde on Friday morning to assist.

The requested assistance consists of providing security for families affected by the tragedy or riding as a two-officer patrol vehicle with local officers.

“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.

A mass shooting took place at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24. For more information, you can view our previous story here.