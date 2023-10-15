Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Temple Police Department is asking the public to take part in a donation drive-thru on Thursday, October 19th, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is benefitting the survivors of domestic violence.
The drive-thru will be in City Parking Lot #10, next to the Temple Police Department at 209 East Avenue A in Temple.
Items needed include:
- Personal hygiene products (women
s deodorant, feminine hygiene products, etc.) Womens socks, underwear, and sports bras
- Ethnic hair care products
- Children`s underwear and socks
- Diapers and wipes
- Blankets, towels, and washcloths
- Small backpacks
- Central Texas HOP bus tokens and bus passes
- Loop 363 Animal Hospital vouchers and gift cards
- HEB and Walmart Gift Cards ($5 – $10 amounts only
The items will be distributed by Temple PD’s community partners, which includes Families in Crisis, Aware Central Texas, Jax`s Fund, Priceless Beginnings, Hilltop Recovery Ministries, and the Salvation Army.