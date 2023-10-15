Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Temple Police Department is asking the public to take part in a donation drive-thru on Thursday, October 19th, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is benefitting the survivors of domestic violence.

The drive-thru will be in City Parking Lot #10, next to the Temple Police Department at 209 East Avenue A in Temple.

Items needed include:

Personal hygiene products (women s deodorant, feminine hygiene products, etc.) Women s socks, underwear, and sports bras

s socks, underwear, and sports bras Ethnic hair care products

Children`s underwear and socks

Diapers and wipes

Blankets, towels, and washcloths

Small backpacks

Central Texas HOP bus tokens and bus passes

Loop 363 Animal Hospital vouchers and gift cards

HEB and Walmart Gift Cards ($5 – $10 amounts only

The items will be distributed by Temple PD’s community partners, which includes Families in Crisis, Aware Central Texas, Jax`s Fund, Priceless Beginnings, Hilltop Recovery Ministries, and the Salvation Army.