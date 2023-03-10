Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police have caught a man accused of targeting ATM customers. Officers arrested 39-year-old Stoney B. Oliver, Jr. Thursday during an operation targeting bank jugging suspects.

Oliver is in the Bell County Jail facing a third degree felony. His bond has not been set at this time.

Police say bank jugging is when a pair of criminals observe customers making large withdrawals at either an ATM or inside a bank. Once they select a target, the crooks follow the customer until they find a moment to attack.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477, where callers can report anonymously.