Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report arresting a 69-year-old man known as “Iron Jaw” who they were seeking in connection with a May 13th stabbing incident.

Clarence Ray White, Jr. was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday evening and held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.

Officers went to the 300 block of E. Avenue J around 1:51 a.m. on May 13, and found one man with a stab wound in the area of his navel. An ambulance took the person to Baylor Scott and White in Temple – where his condition stabilized.

The victim told police he and the other man got into a fight inside a residence which moved outside – at which time he was stabbed.

White remained in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday morning.