TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime.

This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car chasing and shooting at a woman in another car.

Police say the man then turned the gun on himself, inflicting a fatal wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in custody, while the victim was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition.

FOX 44 spoke earlier today with Temple PD’s Public Information Officer, Allison Fox O’Connor, about the motive behind this shooting.

“They have an idea of why this this car chase ensued and led to a shooting. But that will be released once they’re able to kind of conduce that, [what] was the actual reason behind it. They don’t want to take any preemptive jumps and make assumptions until they’re 100% sure,” shares O’Connor.

Officers are still investigating the suspects car that ended up in a ditch. The Jefferson Elementary School, minutes from the scene, went into a secure mode to ensure the safety of their students and faculty.

No one at the building was harmed and this investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials also took the time to acknowledge the recent strings of crime they have been seeing in the community. Offenses such as robberies, shootings, stabbings, and home invasions.

“Temple PD is as vigilant as ever. They are going to be there. They are going to make sure that everyone is okay and they are going to continue to do the job that they do so well,” shares Temple PD PIO O’Connor.

Anyone with information for any ongoing investigation can call the Temple Police Department’s non-emergency number at 254-298-5500, where you can report anonymously.

If you are traveling for the holiday, Temple PD also has a program where you can sign up and have an officer check on your home while you are away.

For more information on that program you can give the police department a call or visit here.