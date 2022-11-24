TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple police officers were dispatched around 9:03 p.m. in response to a fatality crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain injuries.

The deceased individual’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified. The section of W. Adams Ave. near the scene is closed at this time.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.