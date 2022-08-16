TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

The department announced this on social media early Tuesday afternoon.

The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/jJzI0DE88k — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) August 16, 2022

Witnesses told officers that three people, two male juveniles and one man, went into the business with a gun and demanded money.

Officers say they found the suspects in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive and detained them. The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.