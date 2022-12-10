Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other.

Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B.

When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had hit one vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles were driving down E. Avenue B, firing at each other.

At this time, police have no suspects in the shootings.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.