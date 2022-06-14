Temple (FOX44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured two men Tuesday night.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Road just after 8 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the men to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

Officers are currently looking for a dark-colored Dodge Dart with a broken headlight. The shooter or shooters are believed to be inside the car. It was last seen driving east on Canyon Creek Drive towards 5th Street.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.